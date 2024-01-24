Twitter
Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra supports cousin Mannara Chopra as she heads into Bigg Boss 17 finale: 'Forget about...'

Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to Mannara ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale, she took to Instagram and shared a photo with of her sister with a powerful message.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:19 PM IST

Edited by

On Wednesday morning, Priyanka Chopra expressed her support for her cousin, Mannara Chopra, through her Instagram stories. Mannara is currently a finalist in Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 17. Priyanka shared a photo of Mannara from the show and wrote a motivating note to cheer her on.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara." Take a look:

Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, also shared a powerful message video in support of the Bigg Boss 17 contestant. “Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don’t let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck.”

Mannara Chopra, hailing from Ambala, is Bollywood divas Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra's cousin. Bigg Boss 17 has almost come to the end, this season was entertaining with contestants like Mannara Chopra, who is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, Munawar, Ankita, Vicy, Abhishek.

Reecently, Ayesha Khan got evicted based on receiving the least audience votes. A day after her eviction, Ayesha speaks to DNA and shares her take on the hatred she received from Munawar Faruqui's fans. 

Before BB17, Ayesha alleged Munawar for two-timing, and when she went inside the house, she revealed that Munawar cheated on her, as well as, Nazila. Munawar admitted that he wasn't sure about Ayesha, and was also trying to reconsider his relationship with Nazila. Munawar had an emotional breakdown, and he apologised multiple times to Ayesha. 

In our conversation, Ayesha says that Munawar had created a fake perception about a loyal one-woman man, and she wanted to call out that. Ayesha said, "Aapne apni ek fake perception banayi thi of one-woman man. Aapne mujhe dhoke pe rakha, jo mere saath galat kiya, that was not normal. And I wanted to bring that out. Thus, I decided to go to the show. 

