Priyanka Chopra supports cousin Mannara Chopra as she heads into Bigg Boss 17 finale: 'Forget about...'

Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to Mannara ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale, she took to Instagram and shared a photo with of her sister with a powerful message.

On Wednesday morning, Priyanka Chopra expressed her support for her cousin, Mannara Chopra, through her Instagram stories. Mannara is currently a finalist in Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss 17. Priyanka shared a photo of Mannara from the show and wrote a motivating note to cheer her on.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara." Take a look:

Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, also shared a powerful message video in support of the Bigg Boss 17 contestant. “Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don’t let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck.”

Mannara Chopra, hailing from Ambala, is Bollywood divas Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra's cousin. Bigg Boss 17 has almost come to the end, this season was entertaining with contestants like Mannara Chopra, who is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, Munawar, Ankita, Vicy, Abhishek.

Reecently, Ayesha Khan got evicted based on receiving the least audience votes. A day after her eviction, Ayesha speaks to DNA and shares her take on the hatred she received from Munawar Faruqui's fans.

Before BB17, Ayesha alleged Munawar for two-timing, and when she went inside the house, she revealed that Munawar cheated on her, as well as, Nazila. Munawar admitted that he wasn't sure about Ayesha, and was also trying to reconsider his relationship with Nazila. Munawar had an emotional breakdown, and he apologised multiple times to Ayesha.

In our conversation, Ayesha says that Munawar had created a fake perception about a loyal one-woman man, and she wanted to call out that. Ayesha said, "Aapne apni ek fake perception banayi thi of one-woman man. Aapne mujhe dhoke pe rakha, jo mere saath galat kiya, that was not normal. And I wanted to bring that out. Thus, I decided to go to the show.