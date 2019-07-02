Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas meet 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot at Paris Fashion Week

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are currently in Paris where they attended the wedding festivities of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The actor dressed to kill at each and every occasion. For the main wedding ceremony, PeeCee opted for a blush pink saree by Sabyasachi and fans couldn't contain their happiness while seeing their favourite in a desi avatar. Now that wedding is over, Priyanka and Nick are still in Paris but to attend the prestigious fashion week.

We came across a few photos of Priyanka and Nick while arriving at Paris Fashion Week for Christian Dior's show. They were seen posing with the Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri during the event. In the photos, PeeCee looked stylish as ever wearing a green pleated gown with a keyhole neckline and thin belt tied around the waist. She tied her hair in a messy bun and fresh dewy makeup. On the other hand, Nick sported a handsome look wearing a grey shirt and brown pants with a black printed jacket.

Check out the photos below:

Moreover, Priyanka also posed with 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot at the event. Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka's upcoming film is The Sky Is Pink which is helmed by Shonali Bose. Along with her, the film stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. It's slated to release on October 11, 2019.

PeeCee also has an Indo-Hollywood project based on big fat Indian wedding co-starring Mindy Kaling.