Prem Chopra reacts to his death rumours, says 'somebody is deriving sadistic pleasure'

"Somebody is deriving sadistic pleasure in wrongly informing people that I am no more," Prem Chorpa said reacting to his death rumours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

Prem Chopra/Instagram

Often times film stars and public figures become a victims of death hoaxes. The recent celebrity to have become a target of rumormongers is veteran Bollywood star Prem Chopra. This was yet another case where fake death rumours about a film star was floated on social media.

As soon as reports (false) about Prem Chopra's death spread online, it left his fans, friends and family in utter shock. However, the actor dismissed the rumours of his death when a news portal contacted the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor after news about his demise went viral on social media.

In an interview with ETimes, while confirming he's absolutely fine, Prem Chopra said, "This is sadism, what else! Somebody is deriving sadistic pleasure in wrongly informing people that I am no more. But here I am, talking to you, absolutely hale and hearty."

He also added that he has been receiving numerous calls since the fake news of his death spread. "Rakesh Roshan called me. Amod Mehra (trade analyst) called. I wonder who did this to me. Also, I must tell you that someone did a similar thing with Jeetendra, my close friend. That happened about four months ago. This needs to stop- and immediately," a displeased Prem Chopra told the portal.

The last time Prem Chopra was in the news was when his wife and he had tested covid positive and were undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. The veteran actor has now fully recovered and is "hale and hearty."

 

Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
