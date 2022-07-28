Vikrant Rona Twitter review: Cinegoers say Kiccha Sudeep's film is next big thing after RRR, KGF Chapter 2

Vikrant Rona-Kiccha Sudeep/PR handout

Vikrant Rona Twitter review: Kiccha Sudeep starrer pan-India film Vikrant Rona was released in the theatres today, July 28. Touted to be a visually appealing film which has used more than 800 VFX artists to create the world of Vikrant Rona in 3D, Vikrant Rona

is said to be the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema. One of the most ambitious projects of Kiccha Sudeep, the film is claimed one of a kind thrilling experience. The makers claim that the film is not only a visual wonder but is also very rich with content, music and talent. And it seems like the movie-goers are in agreement with what the makers have to say.

Cinegoers who watched the premiere and early morning shows of the film are claiming that Kiccha Sudeep starrer fantasy action-adventure Vikrant Rona is the next big thing from the Kannada film industry after KGF franchise. The audience claim Vikrant Rona's visuals and background music are top class, Kiccha Sudeep's acting is next-level, and the nail-biting suspense will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

"FANTASTIC visuals backed by bang on BGM. After #RRR & #KGF2, VR is another entertaining South film where cinematic storytelling touches new heights. 1st half establishes the plot, 2nd half encashes it nicely. @KicchaSudeep," tweeted a movie-goer.

"#VikrantRona one of the best 3 D movie in India,,, Best thrill with suspense ,,, what a experience in 3d totally paisa vasool,,, Kannada industry is in Another level And collection don't worry guys it will be another level because movie is on," tweeted a netizen.

"#VikrantRona 1st half u get into the story 2nd u forgot who u r because u r in the story or movie seriously what a movie ,,,,, what actor ,,, bow down,,, pls give all awards to @KicchaSudeep and @anupsbhandari #VikrantRonaFDFS #EkVillainReturns," wrote a cinegoer on Twitter.

"@KicchaSudeep steals the show. BGM Next level Cinematography Kannada industry on (fire emoji)," tweeted yet another user.

Check out some tweets below:

REVIEW: #VikrantRona



FANTASTIC visuals backed by bang on BGM. After #RRR & #KGF2, VR is another entertaining South film where cinematic storytelling touches new heights. 1st half establishes the plot, 2nd half encashes it nicely. @KicchaSudeep steals the show.

July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona one of the best 3 D movie in India,,, Best thrill with suspence ,,, what a experience in 3 d totally paisa vasool,,, Kannada industry is in Another level And collection don't worry guys it will be another level because movie is on — Rakesh appu (@Kotresh57392792) July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona 1st half u get into the story

2nd u forgot who u r because u r in the story or movie seriously what a movie ,,,,, what actor ,,, bow down,,, pls give all awards to @KicchaSudeep and @anupsbhandari #VikrantRonaFDFS #EkVillainReturns — Rakesh appu (@Kotresh57392792) July 28, 2022

#VikrantRona Wow!! Just Incredible. @KicchaSudeep steals the show. BGM Next level Cinematography Kannada industry on — Pegasus (@ZackMilne_) July 27, 2022

Just finished watching #VikrantRona. It has the potential to be the next big one from the South. — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) July 27, 2022

#VikrantRona



1st half: Commercial film blended up with Amazing visuals,BGM,Screenplay,looks everything positive,Interval is predictable but good

Good 1st half



2nd half: screenplay picks up,@KicchaSudeep action,Not like a routine thriller,Climax anthem and visuals — tolly_wood_UK_Europe (@tollywood_UK_EU) July 27, 2022



Vikrant Rona released worldwide in 3D on July 28. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. It is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film is distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.