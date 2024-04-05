Twitter
Bollywood

This outsider was once waiter at Chinese food stall, one role changed his life, later played iconic villain in...

Prashant Narayanan has worked as assistant art director, worked at Chinese food stall, and even rejected Aamir Khan's National Award-winning blockbuster Rang De Basanti.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 08:33 PM IST

The TV, film star who worked as a waiter at a Chinese food stall (Image source: Screengrab)
Filmgoers were stunned when they got to see an actor who played a menacing character with such finesse. Usually in Emraan Hashmi films, the actor's sizzling chemistry and the soundtrack interest his fans. However, during Murder 2, actor Prashant Narayanan became the talking point of the town. His performance of misogynistic and psychopathic serial killer, Dheeraj Pandey, bowled over the masses. If you think that Prashant has done a few movies, then you need to take a better look at his illustrious career and the hard work he put in for it. 
 
Prashant Narayanan: The outsider who started his Bollywood journey from ground zero
 
Prashant was born in Kerela in a Malyalee family. He was brought up in Delhi, and while studying at Kirori Mal College of Delhi University, he also became the state-level badminton champion. Prashant came to Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1991 and planned to start his ad agency. However, due to his interest in films, he managed to start working as an assistant art director for films like Govind Nihalani's Rukmavati Ki Haveli, Subhash Ghai's Saudagar and Shyam Benegal's Sardari Begum. He also became a costume designer for Chanakya. 
 
When Prashant Narayanan used to run a Chinese food stall for survival 
 
Prashant worked as a clerk, and he used to create, paint sets in the night. Prashant would sleep for 4 hours and would work double shifts for survival. When Prashant was looking for a place to stay, he got a spacious home at Andheri East, on the condition that he would have to run the owner's Chinese food stall and teach English to the staff. Prashant agreed and would work as manager-waiter at the stall. 
 
Watch Prashant Narayanan's fabulous performance in Murder 2
 

The film journey of Prashant Narayanan
 
Prashant was not interested in acting. Though he played Raghu Rudr in Chanakya, Prashant was happy behind the camera, until Parivartan happened. The 1993 show on Zee TV became a huge hit, and Prashant found stardom through television. After Parivartan Prashanth did Saturday Suspense, Parivartan, Farz, Phulwa, Gatha, Kabhi Kabhie, Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji and Shagun. 
 
Prashant got his first film, Hansal Mehta's Chhal. Though the movie failed, his performance as a hitman was appreciated. After Chhal, Prashant's next film was debutant director Shashanka Ghosh's Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II. Prashant's role was again lauded by critics, and he became a popular actor. His other notable works include, Shadows of Time, Instant Karma, Bombil and Beatrice, Summer 2007, Mr. Singh Mrs. Mehta, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Bhindi Bazaar, and Murder 2. Prashant has also worked in Bengali, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. 
 
When Prashant rejected Rang De Basanti
 
While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Prashant Narayanan revealed that he was selected for Rang De Basanti. He was offered Sharman Joshi and was even considered for Siddharth's role. After working on it for months, Prashant rejected the film, as he had disagreements with production over his acting fees. On the work front, Prashant will next be seen in Political War. 
 
