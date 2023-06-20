Prabhas, Om Raut film Adipurush crashes on first Monday, Hindi version likely to collect less than Rs 10 crore

Adipurush/File photo

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement three years back. The mythological action film was released in theatres last Friday, June 16, and witnessed a blockbuster weekend earning more than Rs 300 crore gross at the box office worldwide in its first three days.

However, the film has seen a massive drop in its collections on its first Monday, as per the early estimates. This is because Adipurush has been heavily criticised for its 'pedestrian' language, 'horrible' visual effects, and 'wooden' performances by the audiences and critics. Several organisations have also protested against the film for 'disrespecting' Ramayana.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles on Monday night, June 19, and wrote that the Om Raut directorial has collapsed on its fourth day of theatrical release, as he wrote, "THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY. After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. #Hindi version. #India biz."

Taking into account the earnings from the five languages it has released in - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Adipurush collected a net India collection of Rs 86.75, Rs 65.25, and Rs 69.1 in its first three days and only managed to collect Rs 20 crore on its first Monday, as per the box office tracking platform Sacnilk.com.

The Hindi version minted Rs 112.25 crore net in its first three days (Rs 37.25 core, Rs 37 crore, and Rs 38 crore), as per the same entertainment portal. As per a report in ETimes, Adipurush has seen a massive drop of over 75% in its Hindi language version and has earned Rs 8-9 crore net on its first Monday.

Based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava aka Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, Sunny Singh as Sesh aka Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang aka Hanuman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana, and Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit aka Meghnada, among others.



