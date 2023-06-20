Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Prabhas, Om Raut film Adipurush crashes on first Monday, Hindi version likely to collect less than Rs 10 crore

Adipurush, which also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, has seen a massive drop of over 75% on its fourth theatrical day, as per early estimates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Prabhas, Om Raut film Adipurush crashes on first Monday, Hindi version likely to collect less than Rs 10 crore
Adipurush/File photo

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement three years back. The mythological action film was released in theatres last Friday, June 16, and witnessed a blockbuster weekend earning more than Rs 300 crore gross at the box office worldwide in its first three days.

However, the film has seen a massive drop in its collections on its first Monday, as per the early estimates. This is because Adipurush has been heavily criticised for its 'pedestrian' language, 'horrible' visual effects, and 'wooden' performances by the audiences and critics. Several organisations have also protested against the film for 'disrespecting' Ramayana.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles on Monday night, June 19, and wrote that the Om Raut directorial has collapsed on its fourth day of theatrical release, as he wrote, "THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY. After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. #Hindi version. #India biz."

Taking into account the earnings from the five languages it has released in - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, Adipurush collected a net India collection of Rs 86.75, Rs 65.25, and Rs 69.1 in its first three days and only managed to collect Rs 20 crore on its first Monday, as per the box office tracking platform Sacnilk.com.

The Hindi version minted Rs 112.25 crore net in its first three days (Rs 37.25 core, Rs 37 crore, and Rs 38 crore), as per the same entertainment portal. As per a report in ETimes, Adipurush has seen a massive drop of over 75% in its Hindi language version and has earned Rs 8-9 crore net on its first Monday.

Based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava aka Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, Sunny Singh as Sesh aka Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang aka Hanuman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana, and Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit aka Meghnada, among others.

READ | Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, calls Om Raut film 'bhayanak mazaak with Ramayana'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals house of ‘missing’ junior engineer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.