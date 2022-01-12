Poonam Pandey talks about broken marriage with Sam Bombay, not dating for next 5 years

Poonam Pandey who married her beau Sam Bombay in September 2020, has been going through a rough phase in marriage, and she had registered complaints about her husband for physical assault. Now, the 'Nasha' actress opened about her separation from Sam and revealed that she's undergoing therapy.

In a conversation with Spotboye, Pandey said, "I am doing pretty well. I don’t want to talk much about Sam Bombay at the moment as I am currently on a healing process. I am going to a therapist.” When she asked if she would move on and date someone else, she asserted, “No, absolutely big no. Five years from now maybe but at the moment, I am definitely not thinking on those lines anymore.”

For the unversed, Poonam has filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay, accusing him of assaulting and harassing her on November 8, 2021. Before that, a few months after her marriage, Poonam filed a complaint against Sam Bombay for physical assault, and he was charged under Sections 323, 354, 504, and 506(ii) of the IPC. This year, Poonam and Sam were in the news again. Poonam filed another complaint against Sam after the latter assaulted the former and she suffered a few injuries on her head, eyes, and ears. Sam was arrested by Mumbai Police in November.