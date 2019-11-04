'Pati Patni Aur Woh' new poster: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday show extramarital affair in quirkiest way

In a couple of hours, the trailer for Pati Patni Aur Woh will be out. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The comedy flick is the remake of 1978 film of the same name which was directed by B. R. Chopra. The original film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. While the remake is helmed by Mudassar Aziz.

Now, ahead of the film's trailer release, the makers unveiled the new poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new poster, Kartik and Bhumi are seen trapped inside a cage while he can't stop gushing over Ananya who is standing outside the cage. Kartik shared the poster and captioned it stating, "#ChintuTyagi ke dil ki chaabi kiske paas hai Patni ya Woh #PatiPatniAurWoh, TRAILER out today! @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday @mudassar_as_is @bhushankumar @junochopra @brstudiosllp @tseriesfilms @tseries.official"

Check out the poster below:

Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series earlier said, "The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs. Though a remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, there is an interesting tweak to the film and our talented trio – Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya have added a certain charm to the story."

While Juno Chopra of BR Studios said, "Pati Patni Aur Woh is an extremely dear project to me and I am hoping that it finds a chord with the audience just the way the original did. I am excited at the same time anxious to show the audience the contemporary version of this classic tale."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, 2019.