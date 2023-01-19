Pathaan: Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer in theatre for only Rs 55 on THIS condition

File Photo

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to Bollywood after 4 years with Pathaan is one of the highlights of the entertainment industry this month. The film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles is all set to release in the theatres on January 25. The film has garnered a lot of interest from the audiences and therefore, people are already lining up to watch their favourite star on the big screen, in theatres.

Given the audience's interest, the Siddharth Anand action film ticket prices are skyrocketing. Theatre bookings have reached a whopping Rs 2100 at theatres in Delhi.

However, if you still want to watch Shah Rukh Khan's comeback in theatres without burning a hole in your pocket, we will tell you how you can watch the film for a nominal Rs 55 as well!

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ticket for Rs 55

Tickets for the Telugu dubbed version of Pathaan are selling for Rs 55. If you want to avoid paying a huge sum to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, you can watch it for Rs 55 on the condition that you are a resident of Hyderabad and now have to watch the film in its Telugu dubbed version. Tickets at Devi 70MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos: RTC X Roads in Hyderabad is selling the tickets of Pathaan for Rs 55.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan tickets for Rs 85 in Delhi

While some multiplexes in Delhi are charging Rs 2100 to see Pathaan, the Karol Bagh Liberty Cinema is offering Pathaan tickets at a price as low as Rs 85 for the 2D non-IMAX versions.

In Mumbai, the lowest tickets are available at Rs 180, while in Kolkata, tickets come cheapest at Rs 200.