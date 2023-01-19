Vijay Sethupathi recalls apologising to Shah Rukh Khan during Jawan, says 'he will never show...'

Jawan

After making his debut in OTT with Farzi, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen making his Hindi big-screen debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan. The South superstar is in awe of King Khan and he went on to praise him as a 'sweet gentleman.'

While sharing his experience of working with Pathaan actor to Indian Express, Vijay added, "He was very sweet. It was a very good experience. I was a bit nervous on the first day because he is a very big artiste, but he made me very comfortable. He didn’t have a scene on that day, but he was there to make me feel comfortable. He is very sweet; I can discuss with him… He is a gentleman; I really had a good time with Shah Rukh sir.

In an interview with PTI, Vijay even called Shah Rukh as a gentleman, "He will never show that I am in the industry for so many years and I am the superstar. Like, how I work with my co-actors, I could discuss (scenes) with him the same way. Sethupathi further added that "Sometimes I would say, ‘sorry sir, if I disturb you’, but he would say, ‘no Vijay, do it’. I was very comfortable with him and he is very sweet."

Jawan will be SRK's 2nd big release in 2023 after Pathaan. Touted as an action-thriller, Jawan will also make the debut of the Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Bollywood. Ridhi Dogra will also be seen playing an important role in the film. Last year in October, The Jawan team, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and the director Atlee wrapped up the Chennai schedule of the actioner recently. The Pathaan actor summed up his thirty days of shooting for the film in the capital of Tamil Nadu with a tweet in which he shared that the legendary actor Rajinikanth visited the sets and Thalapathy Vijay fed him delicious food. Jawan will release in cinemas on June 2.