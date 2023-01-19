Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani calls him 'India's Majnu,' reviews Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming spy-thriller Mission Majnu has earned favourable reviews from its special preview. It has even impressed his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Recently, Kiara attended a celeb screening with Sajid Khan Nora Fatehi, Rhea Chakraborty and others.

During the screening, Kiara was spotted interacting with attendees with a smile, and she even hugged Sidharth. A few hours later, Advani extended support to Sidharth's film, by dropping a review about Misson Majnu. On her Instagram, Kiara dropped the poster of the film and wrote, "An outstanding performance from India's Majnu! Must Must Watch. A beautifully executed film. Huge congratulations to the entire team @sidmalhotra @rashmika_mandanna."

Here's Kiara's story

Sidharth and Kiara are giving away several hints about their rumoured relationships. Although they haven't made it official, their friends and co-stars have made sure to tease them and made them blush. Be it Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, or Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood loves SidKiara as much as their fans do.

Speaking about Mission Majnu's screening, Kiara arrived after Nora Fatehi, Sajid Khan, and other guests, but she stole the limelight. The entire media was focusing on Sid-Kiara, and they were busy looking too good. Kiara even hugged Sidharth with happiness, and the latter was there with him while interacting with other guests. This video itself proves that Kiara's presence means a lot to Sidharth.

While posing for the media, one of the paparazzi teased Kiara about the rumoured wedding date of Sidharth Malhotra. As soon as pap commented 'madam February 6,' Advani laughed and walked further to meet other guests. On the work front, Kiara will soon be seen with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aayan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. On the other hand, after Mission Majnu, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha.