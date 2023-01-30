Pathaan: Man throws bundles of notes at the screening of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer, video goes viral

Pathaan screening

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is currently on a spree of breaking records. But before its release, the film also gained a fair share of controversies. The saffron bikini of Deepika Padukone in the song Besharam Rang was heavily criticised by a section of people, and there were online and offline boycotts.

However, all the controversies got buried, after the film received extreme love from the audiences. Several videos of filmgoers dancing in cinema halls, hooting and whistling at the screening prove that Pathaan is receiving love across every part of the country.

In a viral video from Jaipur, we can see a man throwing away bundles of notes on the screening. The man in the video is said to be Abhishek Pandey, a Hindu, and the user mocked social media pages like GemsofBollywood, which was trolling the film before its release.

The user uploaded the video with the caption that says, "@GemsOfBollywood dekh takle, the man who is blowing money watching #Pathaan is Abhishek Pandey, a hindu."

Here's the video

.@GemsOfBollywood dekh takle, the man who is blowing money watching #Pathaan is Abhishek Pandey, a hindu



pic.twitter.com/BjlAhKeYr7 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 29, 2023

Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25, 2023.