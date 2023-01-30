Amid Pathaan's success, Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges fans' support, says 'grateful, happy, loved'

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans and audience members for showering love on his comeback actioner Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for their love for his comeback film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial is on the verge of crossing Rs 500 crore worldwide within five days of its release.

Owing to the extremely positive reaction from the masses, SRK gave a special visit to his fans from his house Mannat. On Sunday evening, hundreds of fans flocked to Bandra Lands End, and they were cheering for Khan outside his house. Shah Rukh acknowledged fans by appearing on the balcony area of his house. SRK waved, blow kisses, and bowed before the fans, and the public went berserk after watching him.

SRK even took his feeling for fans on his social media, shared the video of his visit, and wrote, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."



Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved. pic.twitter.com/ivfpK07Vus — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 29, 2023

Release on January 25, 2023, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has become the fastest Hindi film to collect Rs 400 crore worldwide gross as it has earned 429 crores within four days of its release, out of which Rs 265 cross gross has come from India and Rs 164 cross gross has come from overseas. Talking about the net collections, Pathaan has earned Rs 220 crore net from the domestic box office.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan reprised his role from the Tiger films and there were several references to Hrithik Roshan's Kabir character from War in Pathaan. The next instalment in the Spy Universe will be Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. The upcoming threequel will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.