Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film beats Dangal to become highest-grossing film in Hindi, mints Rs 729 crore

Pathaan/File photo

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan was released in the theatres on January 25 and has been an unstoppable force at the box office breaking records each day. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed entertainer has now gone past Aamir Khan's Dangal and become the highest-grossing film in Hindi worldwide.

The Yash Raj Films took to its social media handles on Saturday, February 4, and shared a Pathaan poster that read, "Highest worldwide grosser in the history of Hindi cinema (Original Language)". The box office break-up was also shared in the poster as Rs 729 crore ($88.92 million worldwide gross). The film has amassed a whopping Rs 453 crore gross (Rs 378.15 crore net) in India and Rs 276 crore gross ($33.82 million) from overseas.

Thus, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has overtaken Aamir Khan's Dangal, which collected Rs 702 crore gross worldwide from its Hindi version as per BoxOfficeIndia.com. If the collection from its dubbed version in China is taken into account, the 2016 sporting drama has collected over Rs 2000 crore worldwide.

The box office tracking portal also states that Aamir Khan's PK, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju sit at the third, fourth, and fifth spot in the list with Rs 616 crore, Rs 604 crore, and Rs 578 crore gross worldwide from its original Hindi version.

Coming back to Pathaan, the actioner has kick-started the YRF Spy Universe including references and easter eggs to the previous three spy films namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan also makes a thrilling cameo reprising his role from the Tiger franchise, which would get its third installment Tiger 3 later this year on Diwali. SRK as Pathaan will be seen in a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.



