Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted together amid wedding rumours, paps quip 'raajneeti se Parineeti tak' - Watch

Amid their wedding rumours, actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader Raghav Chadha were spotted together while stepping out of a cafe in Mumbai on Sunday, May 7. The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, is now going viral.

In the video, several shutterbugs are seen asking the rumoured couple about their wedding date. However, one paparazzo's witty remark has grabbed the maximum attention of the netizens. While trying to take Parineeti and Raghav's pictures and video, one pap was heard saying, "Waah, raajneeti se Parineeti tak (Woah, from politics to Parineeti)", referring to Raghav's political career.

Several netizens repeated this remark in the comments section adding laughing emojis. While one Instagram user wrote, "These paps are fab", another wrote, "Ye media wale bhi mazze le rahe hain ab (These media people are also having fun now)". "Photographers are behaving like rishtedaars (relatives) these days", read another comment.

The actress and politician are yet to make their relationship official. However, one report stated that their roka has already been done and the wedding is set to take place in October this year. The report also added that Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, who now resides in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, will be attending the wedding.

Priyanka, who is being hailed as the latest action star for her breathtaking action sequences in her global spy thriller series Citadel, would be in India at the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from October 27 to November 5. The Fashion actress is the chairperson of the prestigious film festival this year.



