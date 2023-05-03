Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted watching IPL match at Mohali stadium, photos go viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha watching IPL match at Mohali stadium/Twitter

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha have been rumoured to be dating each other as both of them have been spotted together multiple times in the recent past. They have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship reports when asked by the paparazzi in several videos.

Adding fuel to the fire, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted watching the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Wednesday, May 3. Their photos are going viral on social media.

A recent report also stated that their roka has already been done and the wedding is set to take place in October this year. A source was quoted telling India Today, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra watching the match. pic.twitter.com/GZn0JlGIan — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2023

When Politics meets Bollywood



Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra spotted enjoying a game together at the Mohali Stadium#PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/YWJd47M6yT — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) May 3, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadda on a match date today.#PBKSvMI #Ipl2023 pic.twitter.com/Tt6d4ePyTq — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) May 3, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in two films last year. The first was a spy thriller Code Name: Tirange with the singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and the second was the emotional drama Uunchai in which she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.

Parineeti's next films include Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila, which is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.



