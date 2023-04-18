Search icon
Parineeti Chopra on spotlight on personal life amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha: 'There is a thin line between..'

"A successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody’s homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything", said Parineeti Chopra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha/Instagram

In the past month, actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have been spotted together multiple times with Raghav's fellow party member Sanjeev Arora even congratulating both of them on 'their union'. This has led to wedding rumours between them, though Parineeti and Raghav haven't confirmed anything yet.

Now, in a recent interview, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress talked about the constant media attention and spotlight on her personal life. She said that she considers herself successful if the world is "interested" in her, but sometimes it can get "disrespectful" when the media crosses its line.

Talking to Lifestyle Asia India, Parineeti said, "Everything about you is out there for the world to see and read, and the media is the outlet for that. We work very hard for ourselves, our faces, and our names to reach every single living room in this country. We work our hardest. So when there is recognition, love, and acceptance, I only see it as success."

"And I always view it positively. If I were nobody or they were not interested in me, that would probably mean that I did not achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor because a successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody’s homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything", she added.

Concluding her thoughts, the National Award-winning actress said, "I think my life is there for the world. However, there is a thin line between them discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line into being too personal or disrespectful. If that ever happens, I will just clarify in case somebody’s gotten anything wrong. So, I mean, if the world was not interested, I would have considered myself unsuccessful. If the world is interested, that means I’ve done something right in my career. So that’s how I see it. I’m sure every actress sees it differently."

READ | 'Don't want to marry politician': Parineeti Chopra's old video goes viral amid rumours of actress marrying Raghav Chadha

