Parineeti Chopra flaunts her sexy curves in blue bikini, fans call her 'super hot'

Parineeti Chopra never fails to delight her followers on social media with her images and videos. The actress shared a snapshot of herself in a bikini, sitting on a boat, soaking up the sun.



A few days ago, her sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas revealed that their daughter was born prematurely and had spent 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped a photo with her daughter with a long emotional note. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. They did not share her name, but her birth certificate lists her name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas according to reports.

As soon as she revealed that their daughter is coming home after spending 100 days in NICU, Bollywood celebs including Parineeti Chopra, who is also her cousin, reacted. Parineeti commented, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.”



Meanwhile, on the film front, Parineeti will be soon seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai sharing screen space with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. She has recently been replaced by Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vangam Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. As per the media reports, Parineeti opted out of Animal to star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Chamkila, the biopic of the Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila whose role is being played by Diljit Dosanjh as per the rumours.