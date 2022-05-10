Parineeti Chopra calls Priyanka Chopra ‘soldier in hospital' after Malti’s premature birth

Credit: Priyanka Chopra-Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas revealed that their daughter was born prematurely and had spent 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped a photo with her daughter with a long emotional note. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January. They did not share her name, but her birth certificate lists her name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas according to reports.

As soon as she revealed that their daughter is coming home after spending 100 days in NICU, Bollywood celebs including Parineeti Chopra, who is also her cousin, reacted. Parineeti commented, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.”

Anushka Sharma also reacted to the post and wrote, "Lots of love to you strong mumma! And love and blessings to the little one." Preity Zinta commented, “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug and loads of love always.”

Sonam Kapoor commented, Lots of love to all three.” While Kajal Aggarwal said, “So much love to baby MM.” Ranveer Singh mentioned, “Oh PC.” Sania Mirza commented, “Only love.” Anusha Dandekar said, "Happy Mothers Day Priyanka! She really did get her strength from her Muma! Blessings on Blessings! Love and hugs.”

Priyanka Chopra had writer, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.:

She also wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!”