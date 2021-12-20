Panama Papers leak case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets mobbed as she leaves ED office

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday, December 20 for questioning in the Panama Papers leak case. As the actress left the ED office in Delhi after five years, she was mobbed by the paparazzi and the public.

Check out the pictures here:













(All images source: Viral Bhayani)



A video has also been shared online in which the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress is seen exiting the ED office as she is hoarded by the camerapersons and public before she sits in her car.



The Indian government's financial and economic intelligence agency, ED has been investigating the case since 2016 and has registered a money laundry case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in this matter. The Bachchan family has been issued notices to explain their involvement in foreign remittances since 2004 under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Also, a few companies established in 1993 had Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya's father-in-law, listed as the director of four offshore companies - three in the Bahamas and one in the Virgin Islands. These firms had a huge capital between USD 5,000 to USD 50,000. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was made the director of one of these companies initially but later, she was declared as a shareholder. Her parents, father Kotedadi Ramana Rai Krishna Raj and mother Vrinda Krishna Raj Rai, and her brother Aditya Rai were also declared partners in the said company. The company was dissolved in 2008, one year after Aishwarya got married to Abhishek Bachchan.

For the unversed, Panama Papers is an investigation of records from the Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) where several world leaders and celebrities were named who had allegedly stocked their wealth in offshore companies or shell companies to avoid taxes.