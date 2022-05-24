Nysa Devgn sizzles in body-hugging pink gown at Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception

Credit: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram

Nysa Devgn recently attended singer Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception in a sexy body-hugging pink gown. The star kid looked amazing in her outfit, her photos are going viral on social media.

Nysa Devgn raised the temperature in sexy gown at Kanika Kapoor’s reception at the Victoria and Albert Museum of London. She attended the event with friends Vedant Mahajan and Orhan Awatramani. Orhan dropped photos with her on Instagram with the caption, “I’ll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you.”

Take a look:

Last week, Kanika Kapoor married businessman Gautam Hathiramani. At a five-star hotel in London, the couple married in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. For the special occasion, the bride and groom chose pastel colours.

Read: Nysa Devgn parties with friends in London, raises temperature in crop top and beige skirt

Friends' Instagram accounts disclosed details of the ceremony through photos and videos from the occasion. Kanika walked down the aisle to a performance of Mohammed Rafi's popular song Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain. In a video from the varmala ceremony, Gautam is seen jokingly backing away before kneeling down so Kanika may place the garland on him.

According to Hindustan Times, Kanika is the mother of three children: Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. At the age of 18, she married and relocated to London. After a few years, she divorced and went up to raise her three children alone. She is from Lucknow and frequently travels to India to see her folks. She rose to prominence after a 2012 single with Dr Zeus, Jugni Ji, and later with Baby Doll in 2014. She's had a string of songs since then, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.