Kanika Kapoor kisses husband-to-be Gautam Hathiramani, shares dreamy photos from her mehendi ceremony

Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Singer Kanika Kapoor, a doting mother of three children Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj, is getting married for the second time to NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani. Kanika and Gautam are reportedly planning to tie the knot today, May 20. The two looked elegant in pastel green in various photos and videos from the pre-wedding ceremony. In the company of close friends and family, the couple held their Mehendi ceremony.

The first photo shows Kanika in an embroidered lehenga, with a relative helping her wear flower mang tika, a Mehendi ceremony tradition. Gautam is seen in the next photos wearing a beige kurta-pyjama and handing her a bouquet of red roses. He's also seen kneeling and proposing to her with a pink rose. The duo can also be seen dancing together while other visitors applaud them.



A video in which the two can be seen locking lips had also gone viral along with other glimpses of the ceremony.



Kanika's fan pages had published a few videos from another pre-wedding event the day before. Gautam wore a white kurta pyjama, while Kanika wore a silver lehenga. Kanika was seen dancing to Oo Bolega Ya with other visitors, including one of her daughters, as per a video.

Acoording to Hindustan Times, Kanika is the mother of three children: Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. At the age of 18, she married and relocated to London. After a few years, she divorced and went up to raise her three children alone. She is from Lucknow and frequently travels to India to see her folks. She rose to prominence after a 2012 single with Dr Zeus, Jugni Ji, and later with Baby Doll in 2014. She's had a string of songs since then, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.