Kanika Kapoor dances to her song Baby Doll with husband Gautam Hathiramani at post-wedding party

Kanika Kapoor's song Baby Doll was a smash during her post-wedding reception with Gautam Hathiramani. On Friday, the singer and the businessman married in London. The bride and groom, as well as the guests, danced their hearts out during a later reception.

Friends of the couple shared pictures and videos from the party on Instagram. Kanika wore a sparkly red one-shoulder dress to the event, while Gautam wore a blue shirt with black pants. Kanika and Gautam were seen dancing to Baby Doll with their friends in videos released by Orhan Awatramani on Instagram Stories. Their friends once carried them on their shoulders while dancing to the music.

Kanika had shared pictures from her wedding on Saturday and wrote, “Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet.”



The two looked elegant in pastel green in various photos and videos from the pre-wedding ceremony. In the company of close friends and family, the couple held their Mehendi ceremony.

The first photo shows Kanika in an embroidered lehenga, with a relative helping her wear flower mang tika, a Mehendi ceremony tradition. Gautam is seen in the next photos wearing a beige kurta-pyjama and handing her a bouquet of red roses. He's also seen kneeling and proposing to her with a pink rose. The duo can also be seen dancing together while other visitors applaud them.

Acoording to Hindustan Times, Kanika is the mother of three children: Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. At the age of 18, she married and relocated to London. After a few years, she divorced and went up to raise her three children alone. She is from Lucknow and frequently travels to India to see her folks. She rose to prominence after a 2012 single with Dr Zeus, Jugni Ji, and later with Baby Doll in 2014. She's had a string of songs since then, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.