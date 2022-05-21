Kanika Kapoor ties the knot with beau Gautam Hathiramani, inside photos from wedding go viral

Hindirush/Instagram

On Friday, Kanika Kapoor married businessman Gautam Hathiramani. At a five-star hotel in London, the couple married in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. For the special occasion, the bride and groom chose pastel colours.

Friends' Instagram accounts disclosed details of the ceremony through photos and videos from the occasion. Kanika walked down the aisle to a performance of Mohammed Rafi's popular song Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain. In a video from the varmala ceremony, Gautam is seen jokingly backing away before kneeling down so Kanika may place the garland on him.



Check out some photos from the ceremony:

The two looked elegant in pastel green in various photos and videos from the pre-wedding ceremony. In the company of close friends and family, the couple held their Mehendi ceremony.

The first photo shows Kanika in an embroidered lehenga, with a relative helping her wear flower mang tika, a Mehendi ceremony tradition. Gautam is seen in the next photos wearing a beige kurta-pyjama and handing her a bouquet of red roses. He's also seen kneeling and proposing to her with a pink rose. The duo can also be seen dancing together while other visitors applaud them

Acoording to Hindustan Times, Kanika is the mother of three children: Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. At the age of 18, she married and relocated to London. After a few years, she divorced and went up to raise her three children alone. She is from Lucknow and frequently travels to India to see her folks. She rose to prominence after a 2012 single with Dr Zeus, Jugni Ji, and later with Baby Doll in 2014. She's had a string of songs since then, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.