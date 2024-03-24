Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this star kid was Abbas-Mustan’s first choice for Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan was not Abbas-Mustan's first choice for Baazigar.

With Abbas-Mustan's directorial, Baazigar. Shah Rukh Khan earned immense praise and it became a game-changer for the superstar. The actor had just started in the industry when he took away all the limelight with this character. However. do you know that he was not the first choice?

Well, yes. before Shah Rukh Khan got the role of Vicky/Ajay in Baazigar, the makers approached other actors who were already well-established in the industry. The film was first offered to another superstar, Anil Kapoor, but he rejected the role.

In an earlier interview with Komal Nahta, Abbas-Mustan recalled, "When we were ready with the story of Baazigar, we first went to Anil Kapoor. He was shooting for Roop Ki Rani Choro Ki Raja and he said this subject is too risky. He said it’s good but I won’t do it. He refused politely.” Then the producer approached Salman Khan who also turned down the offer as he thought that the role was too dark for him.

As Abbas-Mustan was looking for the lead hero, they thought of Shah Rukh, who they had liked in his debut film Deewana. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh happened to be at the Venus Films office when he ran into the directors and praised their film, Khiladi. He also mentioned that he would be keen to work with them on a thriller. “He told us that if you have some other film like Khiladi, let me know. We contacted him then,” they shared and this is how SRK landed this role.

Baazigar also starred Kajol along with Siddharth, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. The film made on a budget of Rs 4 crore, collected Rs 32 crore worldwide and turned out to be a blockbuster. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's last three releases, Dunki, Pathaan, and Jawan created a stir at the box office and now the fans are awaiting the announcement of his next film.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.