Not Rashmika Mandanna, but this actress was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, was replaced because...

Before Rashmika Mandanna, this actress was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal created a stir on social media. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. However, do you know that originally, Vanga signed another actress to star opposite Ranbir? 

Yes, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood film, Animal was announced with Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. However, even before the movie could go on floors, the actress opted out and was replaced by Rashmika Mandanna

The actress chose Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and talking about her decision, the actress said in an interview with India Today, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.” 

Rashmika Mandanna was then roped in to play Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest in the film. The actress’ chemistry with Ranbir is being loved by the audience. However, her dialogue delivery in the trailer is heavily criticized by the audience. 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama described as a ‘father-son bond carved in blood.” The violent and gory trailer of the film intrigued the audience. The highlight of the trailer was Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s fight sequence and the intense yet emotional background music. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1. 

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and is a biographical drama. The first glimpse of the film attracted ire for Diljit’s no-turban look. The film is set to release in 2024.

