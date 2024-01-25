Not Hrithik Roshan, but this actor was first choice opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Jannik Sinner knocks out ten-time champion Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2024 semi-final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this actor was first choice opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar

Hrithik Roshan was not the first choice opposite Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan garnered much praise from the audience for their film Jodhaa Akbar. The film was a commercial success and the chemistry between the two was loved by the fans. However, do you know that Hrithik Roshan was not the first choice for the film? 

Well, yes, according to reports, the film was first offered to another star kid who has impressed the fans with his bad boy as well as chocolate boy avatars. He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. 

According to a report in Friday Release, the cast of Bombay Velvet, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma and the film's director, Anurag Kashyap, played a game of I Have Never during the film's promotion. The four were questioned about whether they had ever left a movie during the part.

Ranbir Kapoor nodded in yes and revealed that his late father, Rishi Kapoor, was furious with his choice and that ever then, he has never left a movie early. When Karan Johar heard Ranbir Kapoor make this revelation, he said, “Of course, Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turned out to be one of the superhit films of the year. If only Ranbir had known.”

Ashutosh Gowariker, the director of the film, also revealed in an interview that though the choice of Aishwarya for Jodha was instant, it took him some time before he decided on Hrithik for Akbar's part and said, "Ronnie Screwvala and I had a few deliberations before we finalised the lead star. We wanted an actor who would justify the role and at the same time who had a good box-office appeal. Finally, our choice fell on Hrithik and as it turned out, our choice could not have been better." 

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and Ashutosh Gowariker under the banners UTV Motion Pictures, and Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Jodhaa Akbar stars Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Ila Arun in key roles. The Indian historical romance film was a box office success and collected Rs 106.68 crore worldwide. 

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently seen in his latest release Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi along with others in key roles and is receiving positive response from the audience. The actor also has War 2 in the pipeline which will see his clashing with Jr NTR. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release on Christmas in 2025. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

WWE’s Vince McMahon accused of rape, sex trafficking by former employee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE