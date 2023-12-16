Headlines

Not Anil Kapoor, but these three superstars refused to work opposite Dilip Kumar in this popular film as...

Not one, but three superstars rejected the Dilip Kumar-starrer, and Anil Kapoor managed to grab the career-changing opportunity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

The late legendary Dilip Kumar was an acting institute by himself. Actors would call themselves fortunate to share screen space with him. However, there was a time, when a project, led by him, faced rejections from multiple actors. 

The 1984 action drama Mashaal, was among the top grossers of the year. Yash Chopra-directed Mashaal was praised for its concept and the performances of the lead cast. Dilip Kumar's scene, seeking help from people for his injured wife (played by Waheeda Rehman) on the road and shouting 'Ae bhai koi hai', is still regarded as one of the most heartbreaking moments in Indian cinema. 

Apart from Dllip, Anil Kapoor's supporting performance as Raja won praise from the masses and critics. Despite sharing screenspace with the late veteran actor, Anil managed to leave an impact. Mashaal was considered one of the best additions to Anil's filmography. However, now we learnt that he wasn't the first choice for the role. 

Anil Kapoor's role in Mashall was rejected by...

As per media reports, writer Javed Akhtar wrote the character of Raja keeping Amitabh Bachchan in his mind. Amitabh was offered the role, and this would have been the second collaboration of Dilip and Amitabh after Shakti. But, the actor refused the film. 

Later, Sunny Deol was approached for the same role, but reportedly, he rejected the role stating that he was new to the industry and was uncertain of sharing screen space with acting legend Dilip Kumar. 

After Amitabh and Sunny, the makers reportedly approached Kamal Haasan for the same role, but he also rejected the film due to his schedule issue. 

How Anil Kapoor was finalised for the role? 

After three superstars rejected Mashaal, Yash Chopra was looking for a suitable actor who could play Raja's character efficiently. Reportedly, Javed's wife, actress Shabana Azmi recommended Anil's name to the makers. Even Anil was new to Bollywood and he made his debut with Woh 7 Din (1983). Yet, the actor agreed to do the film, and it went on to become a turning point in his career. 

