Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire in sexy green dress, video goes viral

Nora Fatehi was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa, on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire in sexy green dress, video goes viral
Nora Fatehi/Instant Bollywood Instagram

Nora Fatehi is one of the most appealing and alluring actresses in the entertainment industry. She often appears in sizzling item songs in movies across languages in Indian cinema. Known for her stylish outfits, Nora shares her sexy photos on Instagram. These pictures go viral within minutes on social media.

On Friday, February 10, Nora was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in a green thigh-high slit gown with one shoulder strap. She looked glamorous in the videos shared by several paparazzi accounts. The Instant Bollywood account on Instagram shared her video with the caption, "Too hot to handle".

Along with her, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Disha Patani were also seen on the sets of the Kapil Sharma show. These actors went on to promote their upcoming North American tour named The Entertainers. They will be performing in Atlanta, New Jersey, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland in March 2023.

The actress was last seen in the actioner An Action Hero along with Ayushmann Khurrana in the track Jehda Nasha, which was recreated from the 2019 track Nasha composed by the Sufi band Faridkot and Amar Jalal. The movie was released in 2022 and despite getting exceptional reviews from the critics, it turned out to be a box office dud.

Apart from her appearances in item songs, Nora also displayed her acting skills in the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman. She will be next seen in the comedy film 100% in a full-fledged role later this year. The film marks Sajid Khan's return to the direction and also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill in the leading roles.

