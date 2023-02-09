Kapil Sharma makes his singing debut with Guru Randhawa in Alone, netizens say 'this man is born to make history'

Guru Randhawa-Kapil Sharma/Instagram

After serenading multiple Bollywood actresses in his reality comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma has finally made his official singing debut in the track Alone. Made under the label of T-Series, the romantic heartbreak track is composed and written by Guru Randhawa.

Apart from Guru and Kapil, the song video also features the actress Yogita Bihani, who was also seen in Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha. Shot amidst the snow-capped mountains, the video shows Kapil and Yogita falling in love and suffering heartbreak.

The song Alone has gone viral since its release on Thursday, February 9. Sharing the track with his followers on social media followers, the comedian wrote, "Super excited as my first single is finally out! Waiting for your love! #Alone out now". His fans poured in their love for him in the comments.

"This man is literally born to make history! 1 ghante ke ander 15 bar sun chuka hun (Have listened to the track 15 times in last one hour)", wrote one Twitter user. A comment under the song's YouTube video reads, "Can't stop smiling. Kapil sir proved he is not only a comedy king but a great singer too".

Another user on YouTube commented, "What a talented man, Kapil Sharma! Hats off to Guru for taking the initiative and completing his promise!", while another comment read, "Guru had promised Kapil sir. He fulfilled that promise and Kapil sir very good acting and singing both of them did amazing."

Meanwhile, Kapil is all set to make his comeback to Bollywood after five years with Zwigato, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. The film will hit theatres worldwide on March 17.



