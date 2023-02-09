Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram

Check out some of the sensuous and sizzling pictures of popular television celebrity Nia Sharma.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 09, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

The popular television celebrity Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the Indian entertainment industry with a well-toned physique. Here are some of her sexy and stunning pictures on her Instagram. (All images: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

1. Nia Sharma's hot and sexy photos on Instagram

Nia Sharma's hot and sexy photos on Instagram
1/5

Nia Sharma often burns the internet with her super glamorous pictures that she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle. Her pictures go viral on social media within minutes.

2. Nia Sharma in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Nia Sharma in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
2/5

Nia Sharma showed her sexy moves in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in 2022. She was paired with the choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani and finished in eighth place.

3. Nia Sharma in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Nia Sharma in Khatron Ke Khiladi
3/5

Nia Sharma participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017 and came fourth. In 2020, she won the special edition Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.

 

4. Nia Sharma's television serials

Nia Sharma's television serials
4/5

Nia Sharma has acted in multiple successful television serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Naagin 4.

5. Nia Sharma's music videos

Nia Sharma's music videos
5/5

Nia Sharma has appeared in multiple music videos such as Do Ghoont, Garbe Ki Raat, and Tum Bewafa Ho, Phoonk Le, Hairaan, and Paisa Paisa among others.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn charms in no makeup look, walks with father Ajay Devgn at airport
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video of 'snake shoes' divides internet, WATCH
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.