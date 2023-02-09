Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram

Check out some of the sensuous and sizzling pictures of popular television celebrity Nia Sharma.
The popular television celebrity Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the Indian entertainment industry with a well-toned physique. Here are some of her sexy and stunning pictures on her Instagram. (All images: Nia Sharma/Instagram)
1. Nia Sharma's hot and sexy photos on Instagram
Nia Sharma often burns the internet with her super glamorous pictures that she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle. Her pictures go viral on social media within minutes.
2. Nia Sharma in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Nia Sharma showed her sexy moves in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in 2022. She was paired with the choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani and finished in eighth place.
3. Nia Sharma in Khatron Ke Khiladi
Nia Sharma participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017 and came fourth. In 2020, she won the special edition Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.
4. Nia Sharma's television serials
Nia Sharma has acted in multiple successful television serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Naagin 4.
5. Nia Sharma's music videos
Nia Sharma has appeared in multiple music videos such as Do Ghoont, Garbe Ki Raat, and Tum Bewafa Ho, Phoonk Le, Hairaan, and Paisa Paisa among others.