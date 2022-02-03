Nora Fatehi poses with two white lions in Dubai, photos go VIRAL

Nora Fatehi said on Instagram two days ago that she is preparing her next vacation. "Planning my next vacation, who wants to join?" she captioned a lovely photo of herself by the pool. In Dubai, the actress-dancer is having the time of her life. She's taking a tour of some of the city's most exotic locations. Nora shared a series of lovely photos from a trip to an area full of beautiful, rare animals on Instagram.

The diva is seen posing with two stunning lionesses, captured by the camera in all their glory. By the looks of the snapshots, we can say Nora’s trip is all things exciting, full of fun and adventure. Not only does she totally slay with her poise sitting next to the gorgeous animals, but has decided to channel her inner lioness, going forward.

She captioned the post, “It's that Lion energy from now on they are so beautiful though (sic).”

Nora updated her admirers with a series of videos on her Instagram stories. She wore a light blue high neck long sleeved top and a pair of denims for the event. She was seen feeding milk to a young hyena.

For the unversed, ‘Dance Meri Rani’, a song by Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, was released on December 21 for the uninitiated. It was an instant success. Dance Meri now has over 131 million views on YouTube. Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan perform on the track. Tanishk Bagchi composed the music and Rashmi Virag wrote the lyrics for this song. In every frame of ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Nora looks stunning.