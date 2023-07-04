'No one cares': Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari pens cryptic note, talks about loneliness

Ankit Tiwari

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari who gave major hits like Teri Galliyan from Ek Villian and Sun Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2, is known for his soulful voice and heartwarming compositions. He has always expressed gratitude to his fans and enjoys a massive fan following worldwide.

The singer, recently, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note that left his fans worried. He wrote, “Lonely is not being alone, it's the feeling that no ones cares.” Leaving fans wonder if Ankit is going through a hard time in his life or is juggling with an unsaid difficulty. The singer's dm and comment section were filled with questions asking him about his health and current condition.

Soon after the post, the star shared his cover version of Bol Na Halke Halke which is going viral on social media and is lauded by his fans. For the unversed, Ankit Tiwari is the voice behind songs like Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from the movie Airlift, Tu Hai ki Nahi from Roy, Teri Galliyan from Ek Villian and Ek Villian Returns, Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2 and many more.

Ankit, got the first break of his career when he was offered to compose music for the movie music for Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), but did not receive widespread recognition until the release of his song Tu Hai Ki Nahi from the movie Roy, ‘Teri Galliyan’ from Ek Villian for which he bagged in the best playback singer male award for Filmfare and Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2, which ruled the music charts. He recently launched his music label Mist music, and his recent cover of the popular retro hit Rim Jhim Gire Sawan and ‘Bol Na Halke Halke’ is receiving lauding and going viral on social media.

Earlier, Ankit talked about his true friends from the industry. He said that the difficult phase of his life showed him his true friends as only a few people stand with you when your tough phase arrives. He mentioned that there were only a few people who were with him when he was dealing with a lot of difficulties and he calls them his family. Those with whom he had worked were also supporting the singer. He said God opened one gate when all doors were closed and he left from there. He has come a long way, said Ankit.