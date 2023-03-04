Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya's troubled marriage: A detailed timeline, where it all begins

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's troubled marriage life is out there in the public domain. The actor's personal space is disturbed. The constant allegations and revelations made by his estranged wife Aaliya Nawazuddin, have left the actor's fans shocked. On Friday, Aaliya uploaded a video, claiming that she was 'thrown' out of their house with kids. She also added that Nawazuddin isn't allowing her to stay in the house, and she had to face the 'worst' because of him.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin's married life has gained enough attention, and people want to know where it all started. So, here we are decoding the timeline of Nawaz and Anjali aka Aaliya's marriage. What went wrong, and where it all started?

Nawazuddin and Anjali's live-in relationship

As per the report in Times of India, Nawazuddin in his memoir revealed that he was in a live-in relationship with Anjali aka Anjana Kishor Panday, and they both were head-over-heels in love. However, the duo used to have a fight over several issues, and Anjali used to walk off from the relationship. Nawaz tried to mend ways multiple times, but after an ugly quarrel, Nawaz gave up and the prolonged silence was considered a silent break-up

Return of Anjali and becoming Aaliya

The report further added that, after the breakup, Nawazuddin got married to Sheeba. It was an arranged marriage, but the duo parted ways soon. A few months after his first marriage, Anjali retired in Nawaz's life. However, both of them were reluctant due to their past. But Anjali decided to get hitched. Born in a Hindu family, Anjali was asked to change her name during the nikah. As per TOI report, at first, she chose to be named Zainab. But then, she decided to adopt Aaliya as her new name. Nawaz and Aaliya got married in 2009. The duo got blessed with two children, a daughter Shora (born in 2011) and a son Yaani (born in 2015).

Trouble in paradise

Although there has been no official confirmation, as per the report, the trouble in Nawaz-Aaliya's marriage started in 2017 when news of the actor's extra-marital affair started gaining attention.

Aaliya getting tormented by Nawazuddin's family

Aaliya has claimed that she has been harassed in Nawaz's house. In January 2023, Aaliya's lawyer alleged that his client is being tortured by the actor and his family. In a detailed statement, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee claimed that the actor and his family are depriving Aaliya of food, a bed, and access to the bathroom, and confining her movement.



Aaliya and Nawazuddin's verbal argument

On February 11, Nawazuddin's estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui posted a disturbing video of their verbal argument happening on Instagram. In the video, Nawaz was captured at the entrance gate of his home in Andheri, and he was saying that he staying nearby a hotel and that he has come to take his daughter, Shora with her for presumed visa-related procedures. Aaliya was recorded saying, "Bharosha tum pe mujhe toh zara bhi nahi hai. Tumne humare bache ko accept nahi kiya hai (I don't trust you at all. You denied accepting our child)."

Aaliya filed a rape complaint against Nawazuddin

After making several allegations against the actor, Aaliya revealed that she has filed a rape complaint at the Versova police station against Nawazuddin on February 24. She even alleged that he remains silent when her "heartless" mother calls their children "illegitimate." In a three-minute-long clip, Aaliya said in Hindi, "He has claimed that he wants the custody of the kids. He has not experienced the joy of the kids, he doesn’t even know how to use a diaper or didn’t realise when our kids grew up and today he wants to steal the kids from me and show that he is a good father. He is a coward father. He is stealing the kids from a mother by abusing his power. But he doesn’t know that the Almighty has the biggest power."

Aaliya 'thrown' out of the house with kids?

On Friday, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin isn't allowing her and the kids to stay in the house, and he has deputed guards to stop them from entering in the house. Aaliya made these claims in a video and uploaded them on her Instagram. Nawazuddin gave his clarification on the same matter. The actor's spokesperson stated that the actor has “already registered the property in his ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui’s name”. This means the house belongs to Mehrunisa and not Nawazuddin. The decision to not allow Aaliya in the house was made by her caretaker and not the actor, the spokesperson added. "Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone's entrance in the property. But the caretaker of Ammi has said that only kids are allowed in the property and only Aaliya is not allowed as the property belongs to Ammi now," the statement further said.