National Award-winning director Kumar Shahani passes away at 83

Veteran filmmaker Kumar Shahani passes away at the age of 83.

Riya Sharma

Feb 25, 2024

Kumar Shahani passes away at 83
Veteran filmmaker Kumar Shahani, a National Award-winner, who is best known for directing films such as Maya Darpan, Char Adhyay, and Kasba, has died at the age of 83. A close friend of the director and actor Mita Vashisht revealed that the filmmaker passed away last night at a hospital in Kolkata.

His close friend Vashisht, who worked with the director on Vaar Vaar Vaari, Khayal Gatha, and Kasba, told PTI that the filmmaker's health had been declining and said, "He passed away around 11 pm last night due to age-related health issues at a hospital in Kolkata. He was ailing and his health had been declining. It’s a deep personal loss. We were in touch with his family. Kumar and I would talk a lot and I knew he was ailing and was in and out of hospital" 

Vashisht hailed Shahani for his pivotal role in the parallel cinema movement in India. “I admired him as a human being and as a filmmaker. He was one of the greatest directors in our country. His integrity and consciousness towards society, art, and cinema, were unparalleled. His films were inspiring,” the actor said.

Shahani is survived by his wife and two daughters. The filmmaker was born in Larkana, Sindh in the undivided India. After the partition in 1947, Shahani's family shifted to Bombay. The filmmaker studied at the Film and Television Institute of India. 

Kumar Shahni made his debut in 1972 with the movie Maya Darpan which won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film In Hindi. The film revolved around a woman divided between her lover and protecting the honour of her father in feudal India. It was based on Hindi writer Nirmal Varma's short story. In 1984, he directed Tarang which won a National Film Award. The film starring Smita Patil and Amol Palekar revolved around the story of an amoral businessman, who gets involved with a trade union leader's wife. His other notable films include Khayal Gatha, Kasba and Bhavantarana which also won a National Film Award for Best Biographical Film. 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

