Mohit Suri reacts to Sidharth Bhardwaj’s claim of being offered ‘f**k all role’ in Ek Villain: ‘He created a tantrum…’

Mohit Suri rubbishes Sidharth Bhardwaj's claim of being offered 'f**k all role' in Ek Villain

Sidharth Bharadwaj recently claimed that he was offered a ‘f**k all role’ in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain. Now, reacting to this, the filmmaker has called the claim ‘not true’.

In a conversation with ETimes, Mohit Suri talked about Sidharth Bhardwaj’s claims and said, “No, that’s not true. He didn’t want to get beaten or even take a punch from Sidharth Malhotra in an action scene. And he did that on the day of the shoot.”

Further recalling what happened on set, the filmmaker told, “Sidharth Malhotra didn’t even know about this. But it was highly unprofessional for him to create a tantrum on the eve of the shoot when the shot had to be taken. So I made my assistant director play the part. We didn’t even have time to get another actor.”

Earlier, Sidharth Bhardwaj talked about leaving the sets of Ek Villain and told ETimes, “I walked out of Mohit Suri’s set. He was giving me a f*ck-all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. I went to the set and it’s a different script. In the first scene, I slap myself with shoes, I pee on myself and Siddharth Malhotra burns me alive. There’s no recovery of me in the entire movie. I tried to discuss with him and I was also trying to make my name in the industry.”

Ek Villain, released in 2014, was a commercial hit. The movie starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh garnered positive reviews from the audience. Looking at the success of the movie, a sequel was made, however, the movie failed to perform well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Bhardwaj made his Bollywood debut with Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. The actor was also a part of television reality shows like Bigg Boss 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6. The actor later shifted to the US and is now a stand-up comedian.

