Sidharth Bhardwaj makes shocking revelation, says 'Mohit Suri gave me f**k all role, had to pee on myself'

Sidharth Bhardwaj claimed that Ek Villain director Mohit Suri changed the whole script.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

Sidharth Bhardwaj makes shocking revelation, says 'Mohit Suri gave me f**k all role, had to pee on myself'
Sidharth Bhardwaj

Bollywood actor Sidharth Bhardwaj, who also appeared in Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla, made a shocking revelation and said that he was not happy with the role that was offered to him in Ek Villain, which was released in 2014.

Ek Villain starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. While speaking to ETimes, the actor said that he refused to be the part of the movie after the script was changed. He said, "In India, there are a few directors jinke kadh jitni chhoti hai, ego utna bada hai. I walked out of Mohit Suri’s set. He was giving me a f**k all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. In the first scene, I slap myself with shoes, I pee on myself and Siddharth Malhotra burns me alive. There’s no recovery of me in the entire movie."

He further mentioned, “They couldn’t fit me in the mainstream. I wasn’t getting meaningful roles. People who are not from the industry, are treated like dogs. Salman Bhai knows me and he loves me. He is happy for me.”

Meanwhile, the director Mohit Suri reacted to the claims and said that whatever the actor has said is not true, He mentioned that Sidharth didn’t want to get beaten or even take a punch frm the lead actor Sidharth Malhotra. He said, “It was highly unprofessional for him to create a tantrum on the eve of the shoot, when the shot had to be taken. So I made my assistant director play the part. We didn’t even have time get another actor.”

Ek Villian was released in 2014 which followed (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge.

 

