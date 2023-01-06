Mohanlal to make cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer, fans hail it as 'two legends in one frame'

Jailer-Mohanlal

Rajinikanth's upcoming actioner Jailer is getting bigger and better. The Nelson-directed Jailer will have a special cameo appearance of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Yes, the Drishyam actor will be seen sharing screen space in a special sequence, and the news has already left fans excited about it.

Although the official announcement of Mohanlal and Rajinikanth's shoot has not been made, one of the crew members has confirmed the news. On his Twitter, AB George wrote, "It's happening... Shoot on January 8 & 9th..." With Jailer, Mohanlal will make his comeback to Tamil cinema after four years. His last Tamil film was Suriya starrer Kaappaan.

As soon as the news got surfaced, it circulated like wildfire. Fans of these celebrated icons are calling it an 'epic moment' and some are even calling it the best part of the film. A user wrote, "Welcome back to tamil cinema sir. Waiting to see both the legends in a single frame with ani bgm. Imagine the response." Another user wrote, "Thalaivar #Rajinikanth - #Mohanlal-#Shivarajkumar..This is Huge.. Unexpected Multistarer ra ele." A fan wrote, "SuperStar & Complete Actor...It's Happening Elaii." A netizen added, "Both will give massive comeback this year."

Jailer would be the 169th film of Rajinikanth, and the superstar's first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. Touted as a slick actioner, the shoot of Jailer started production in August 2022. Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Thiruchitrambalam, will be composing music for Jailer.

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in Alone. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe. Nelson's last directorial Beast with Thalapathy Vijay underperformed at the box office, and it even disappointed actor's loyal fan base. However, they are hopeful as Vijay will soon bring back the madness at the box office with Varisu.