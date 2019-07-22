Misogynists who didn't see a problem with 'Kabir Singh' booed at Rumi from 'Manmarziyaan', says Taapsee Pannu

During an interaction with a tabloid, Taapsee Pannu slammed Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh'.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter page and took a dig at Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. She quote tweeted a tweet which read as "Man smashes 19-year-old girlfriend's head over her "character": Cops" by writing, "Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her." This did not go well with the netizens but she stood by herself saying it was sarcasm.

While talking about Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, Taapsee stated to Mumbai Mirror, "These are not the only films glorifying misogyny, there are several others too but not to this extent. That is one of the reasons why I do the kind of films I do, there should be a counter-narrative too. I know I’ll never be able to match up to the numbers of this film but that won’t deter me. We are on the cusp of a change and I am not going to give up now."

On Kabir Singh being called a flawed character, Taapsee said, "The problem is not showing flawed characters… The problem is when you glorify them and make what they are doing seem heroic. This character is so revered that whatever he does is not just accepted, it is celebrated."

When quizzed if there was a female Kabir Singh, will it be accepted by the audience, Taapsee replied, "She was probably not a female Kabir Singh but Manmarziyaan's Rumi Bagga was a flawed character too and ended up losing her love and getting divorced. The same misogynist people who didn’t see a problem with Kabir booed Rumi. We aren’t oblivious to the double standards of our society."