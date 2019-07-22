Misogynists who didn't see a problem with 'Kabir Singh' booed at Rumi from 'Manmarziyaan', says Taapsee Pannu

Headlines

Bad news for IT employees, major companies may reduce compensation due to…

Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani’s son, shares close bond with uncle Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, he works as…

Income tax refund: How to check status and avoid delays in ITR filing process

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

'Mujhe bhi kaam mil raha hai': Nimrat Kaur on OTT, Indian actors working in West | School of Lies

As 'Adipurush' Faces Heat, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' To Return To TV Soon, Know The Date

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Misogynists who didn't see a problem with 'Kabir Singh' booed at Rumi from 'Manmarziyaan', says Taapsee Pannu

During an interaction with a tabloid, Taapsee Pannu slammed Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 08:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter page and took a dig at Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. She quote tweeted a tweet which read as "Man smashes 19-year-old girlfriend's head over her "character": Cops" by writing, "Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her." This did not go well with the netizens but she stood by herself saying it was sarcasm.

While talking about Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, Taapsee stated to Mumbai Mirror, "These are not the only films glorifying misogyny, there are several others too but not to this extent. That is one of the reasons why I do the kind of films I do, there should be a counter-narrative too. I know I’ll never be able to match up to the numbers of this film but that won’t deter me. We are on the cusp of a change and I am not going to give up now."

On Kabir Singh being called a flawed character, Taapsee said, "The problem is not showing flawed characters… The problem is when you glorify them and make what they are doing seem heroic. This character is so revered that whatever he does is not just accepted, it is celebrated."

When quizzed if there was a female Kabir Singh, will it be accepted by the audience, Taapsee replied, "She was probably not a female Kabir Singh but Manmarziyaan's Rumi Bagga was a flawed character too and ended up losing her love and getting divorced. The same misogynist people who didn’t see a problem with Kabir booed Rumi. We aren’t oblivious to the double standards of our society."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

IND vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener slams maiden Test hundred on debut

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Income tax return: Last chance to file ITR without penalty; check e-verification process for FY 2022-23

Delhi floods: IMD issues advisory for rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, adjoining areas for next 5 days, check details

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE