Meet superstar’s son-in-law, actor, who has no solo hit in 18 years, quit films; now runs Rs 110 crore company, he's...

This actor, who has worked with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Madhuri Dixit, quit films to become a successful entrepreneur.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 02:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Kunal Kapoor with his son (Image: Instagram)
Many Bollywood actors, who starred in some of the most memorable Hindi films, later quit the industry and are now running successful businesses. One such actor who worked alongside stars like Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan is now a successful entrepreneur. 

The actor we are talking about has given several hits, however, in his career span of 18 years, the actor failed to give a single solo hit. The actor has become a successful entrepreneur and runs a company worth Rs 110 crore. He is none other than Kunal Kapoor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Even before entering films, the actor used to export mangoes to Hong Kong at the age of 18, however, he left his job to become an actor. He started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director on the film Aks. He then trained for acting under Barry John and became a part of Motley, a theatre group run by acting legend Naseeruddin Shah.

He made his debut with the movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, however, rose to fame with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Rang De Basanti. The film also starred Soha Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sidharth, and Sharman Joshi along with others in key roles and became one of the highest-grossing films. However, after that, the actor gave three back-to-back flops, Hattrick, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and Aaja Nachle alongside Madhuri Dixit until he starred in Bachna Ae Haseeno, which was a semi-hit. 

The actor starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2 and Dear Zindagi and both the films were a success at the box office. However, all the hit films that Kunal featured in are multi-starrer and he failed to give a single hit in 18 years. 

The actor was last seen in the movie Ankahi Kahaniya and the web series The Empire in 2021, however, since then he has no films and is successfully running his Rs 110 crore company, Kapoor is the man behind the leading crowd-funding platform Ketto ( a widely popular crowd-funding platform that raises money for several causes and people who are less fortunate), founded in 2012, along with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth. According to reports, the company has a total revenue of over Rs 110 crore and the actor lives a luxurious life and reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 166 crore. 

Kunal Kapoor is also related to the family of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is married to superstar's brother, Ajitabh Bachchan's daughter Naina Bachchan and thus he is the son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan. Naina used to work as an investment banker and the couple is now living a happy life with their son. 

