Bollywood

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

In that 1 hour episode of 'Satyamev Jayate', the stories that Aamir Khan heard from Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat gave him the idea to make 'Dangal', a film that created history in Bollywood in 2016.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 09:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aamir Khan is one the biggest superstars in Bollywood who entered the world of television through his show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ which was not only a hit among audiences for its content, but also high on the ratings. It was when Aamir Khan was hosting 'Satyamev Jayate' that he got an idea for a film that later proved to be an all-time blockbuster in Indian cinema.

In 2014, while hosting the third season of 'Satyamev Jayate', Aamir Khan introduced two girls in the show who were relatively unknown at that time. Aamir Khan narrated the girls' story and also told the audience about their struggles and how they overcame them to create history. The two girls that Aamir Khan introduced were wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. The film 'Dangal' is based on the life of Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. 

In that 1 hour episode of 'Satyamev Jayate', the stories that Aamir Khan heard from Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat gave him the idea to make 'Dangal', a film that created history in Bollywood in 2016. 

'Dangal' stars Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a pehlwani amateur wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.

'Dangal' remains the highest-grossing Indian film with a massive lifetime collection of Rs 2,024 crore. So, it would not be wrong to say that Aamir Khan has earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV as the idea for this blockbuster film came to his mind while he was shooting 'Satyamev Jayate' on TV.

