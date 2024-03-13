'Chal bahar nikal': When Kapil Dev said this to dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim

India's most-wanted terrorist and underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim always had a special interest in cricket. D Company's name has been associated with many match-fixing scandals over the years. There is a photo of Dawood Ibrahim watching a match at the Sharjah cricket ground in UAE with his henchmen in the public domain for many years. Today, we will tell you about an incident where Dawood Ibrahim had once entered the dressing room of the Indian cricket team. It was in the year 1986 when Kapil Dev was the captain of the Indian team. The story first came to the fore when it was revealed by Kapil Dev's India teammate Dilip Vengsarkar.

It so happened that India was scheduled to play a match in Sharjah but before the match began, Dawood Ibrahim had entered the Indian dressing room. Dawood Ibrahim was accompanied by actor Mehmood in the Indian cricket team's dressing room. Here, Dawood Ibrahim made an offer to team India players and said, "If the Indian team wins tomorrow's final match, then all the players will get a Toyota Corolla car each as a gift."

All the members of the Indian cricket team were shocked to hear this. When Kapil Dev entered the dressing room after his press conference, Kapil Dev reportedly told Mehmood, "Mehmood Saheb, please come out of the dressing room." Then he approached Dawood Ibrahim and looking at him, Kapil Dev said, "Who is this man, get out (Chal bahar nikal yahan se)."

Dawood Ibrahim walked out of the dressing room after Kapil Dev’s fiery reply. No one could recognise Dawood Ibrahim in the dressing room except Vengsarkar. This incident is known as the 'Sharjah dressing room scandal'.

