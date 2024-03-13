Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'If you are being...': Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray urges Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave BJP

Google Pay, PhonePe get better grip on UPI market, companies seek to end free UPI transactions and charge…

Meet lesser-known Ambani bahu, who left high-paying UK job to start own company, is married to Mukesh Ambani's...

Meet man, billionaire behind Rs 45286 crore company, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

US citizen found dead in five-star hotel room in Mumbai, police launch probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'If you are being...': Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray urges Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave BJP

Meet lesser-known Ambani bahu, who left high-paying UK job to start own company, is married to Mukesh Ambani's...

Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

Meanings of dreams about vultures

IPL legends who never won Purple Cap

Greatest Indian inventions and discoveries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila's music became one of the reasons for his death: 'He was just trying to...'

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

Sandali Sinha was born to an Air Force officer in Bihar and raised in Delhi after her father died on duty. After studying acting in Delhi, Sandali moved to Mumbai for better opportunities and found fame in Sonu Nigam’s music video 'Deewana' in the late 90s.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 08:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The debate regarding nepotism in Bollywood has been going on for the last decade. Even today the culture of nepotism cannot be eliminated. Artists have faced this nepotism for a long time. In the 2000s, the toxic culture of nepotism became a curse for the career of a very beautiful and talented actress. 

 This actress left a mark on the industry with her debut film. Very few actors and actresses manage to become a household name with their debut films. So, the ones that do, are expected to have long, successful careers in films for years. Hence, it is surprising when now and then, some breakout star quits the world of glitz and glamour to pursue something different. The same thing happened with Sandali Sinha who quit the film industry after only 6 years of her debut. 

Sandali Sinha was born to an Air Force officer in Bihar and raised in Delhi after her father died on duty. After studying acting in Delhi, Sandali moved to Mumbai for better opportunities and found fame in Sonu Nigam’s music video 'Deewana' in the late 90s. In 2001, she made her Bollywood debut with Anubhav Sinha’s 'Tum Bin'. The film made Sandali an overnight sensation across India.

However, despite the success of 'Tum Bin', Sandali Sinha struggled to get lead roles in films. In the year 2003, Sandali got a film named 'Om'. After this, she started getting small roles in films like 'Pinjar' and 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo'. Later, when Sandali was asked why she was not being offered lead roles, she said, "Because I do not do Chamchagiri (flattery)."

In 2005, she made her Telugu language debut with the film 'Orey Pandu'. However, as her films did not succeed, offers also dried up. In 2005, after her marriage, she decided to focus on family. Her last release was the 2007 film 'Main Ronee Aur Jony'. She later did a cameo role in 'Tum Bin II' in 2016. 

In 2005, Sandali tied the knot with businessman Kiran Salaskar. The couple has two children and lives in Mumbai. Kiran Salaskar is an entrepreneur and is the founder and CEO at Country of Origin, and a Director at IEHPL. As per reports, his net worth is around Rs 150 crore. Sandali also helps her husband with handling the business.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 'Inverter Man of India', sold pens to pay for education, now owns Rs 23000000000 company, he is…

Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

Meet IPS officer, who has acted in Bollywood films, then cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, she is...

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet star, who worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer, gave five Rs 100 crore films, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement