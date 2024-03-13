Meet actress who made superhit debut, worked with Amitabh, Akshay, quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 150 crore business

The debate regarding nepotism in Bollywood has been going on for the last decade. Even today the culture of nepotism cannot be eliminated. Artists have faced this nepotism for a long time. In the 2000s, the toxic culture of nepotism became a curse for the career of a very beautiful and talented actress.

This actress left a mark on the industry with her debut film. Very few actors and actresses manage to become a household name with their debut films. So, the ones that do, are expected to have long, successful careers in films for years. Hence, it is surprising when now and then, some breakout star quits the world of glitz and glamour to pursue something different. The same thing happened with Sandali Sinha who quit the film industry after only 6 years of her debut.

Sandali Sinha was born to an Air Force officer in Bihar and raised in Delhi after her father died on duty. After studying acting in Delhi, Sandali moved to Mumbai for better opportunities and found fame in Sonu Nigam’s music video 'Deewana' in the late 90s. In 2001, she made her Bollywood debut with Anubhav Sinha’s 'Tum Bin'. The film made Sandali an overnight sensation across India.

However, despite the success of 'Tum Bin', Sandali Sinha struggled to get lead roles in films. In the year 2003, Sandali got a film named 'Om'. After this, she started getting small roles in films like 'Pinjar' and 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo'. Later, when Sandali was asked why she was not being offered lead roles, she said, "Because I do not do Chamchagiri (flattery)."

In 2005, she made her Telugu language debut with the film 'Orey Pandu'. However, as her films did not succeed, offers also dried up. In 2005, after her marriage, she decided to focus on family. Her last release was the 2007 film 'Main Ronee Aur Jony'. She later did a cameo role in 'Tum Bin II' in 2016.

In 2005, Sandali tied the knot with businessman Kiran Salaskar. The couple has two children and lives in Mumbai. Kiran Salaskar is an entrepreneur and is the founder and CEO at Country of Origin, and a Director at IEHPL. As per reports, his net worth is around Rs 150 crore. Sandali also helps her husband with handling the business.

