Meet star with 30 flops, no solo hit in 22 years, career got ruined; then gave highest-grossing film at age 66, now he..

Sunny Deol gave several box office flops and a few disasters after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and last year he gave one of the highest-grossing films of the year, Gadar 2.

Hits and flops are part of the film industry. Every actor peeks after the stardom. However, here we discuss an actor, an action star, who captivated the masses in the 80s and 90s. In 2001, this superstar gave one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. However, since then he starred in more than 2 dozen flop films. His career almost looked ruined, until he bounced back in 2023. Last year, this actor created history, by giving one of the biggest blockbusters of the recent time, and also gave his career's biggest hit. Yes, we are talking about Sunny Deol.

The era of Sunny Deol's stardom

Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol, son of action legend Dharmendra, started his career in 1983 with Betaab. Since then, he starred in several successful films including, Arjun, Dacait, Tridev, and ChaalBaaz. In 1990, Sunny earned the title of action star by headlining Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal and continued his giving blockbuster actioner with Narsimha, Damini, Jeet, Ghatak, Ziddi, Border, and Arjun Pandit.

The peak of Sunny Deol

In 2001, Sunny starred in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil Sharma-directed met with bumper response at the box office, and it became an all-time blockbuster. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer period action drama grossed Rs 132 crores worldwide. Gadar became Sunny's biggest hit, but...

The decline of Sunny Deol

After the release of Gadar, from 2001 to 2022, Sunny starred in 30 flops. Sunny didn't gave a solo hit in 22 years. A few of his films were box-office disasters and dented his career adversely. The list of flops includes Blank, Chup, Bhaiyaji Superhit, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Poster Boys, Mohalla Assi, Ghayal Once Again, I Love NY, Khuda Kasam, Singh Saab The Great, Kaafila, Fox, Big Brother, Naksha, Right or Wrong, Heroes, Teesri Aankh, Fool and Final, Jo Bole So Nihaal, Rok Sako Toh Rok Lo, Kasam, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Karz: The Burden of Truth, Jaal: The Trap, Khel – No Ordinary Game, and Lakeer – Forbidden Lines. In these two decades, the only films of Sunny that worked after Gadar were Apne (2007) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011).

The comeback of Sunny Deol

In 2023, at the age of 66, Sunny reprised his role of Tara Singh in the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol reunited with Gadar 2, and history got rewritten at the box office. With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol ended the jinx of 22 years and gave his first solo blockbuster in 22 years. Gadar 2 is a direct sequel to Gadar and it went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 and also became the biggest hit of Sunny's career. Made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crores, the film grossed Rs 686 crores worldwide. Gadar 2 went on to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is back in the league of superstars, and he's been offered several films. On the work front, he will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. The upcoming movie is produced by Aamir Khan.

