Sunny Deol's biggest flop was expected to break Gadar records, led to protests, theatre owners pulled down film after..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Jadavpur West Bengal constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

What Role Does Consumer Behavior Play In VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging?

How to Clean Baby Toys Safely: Tips and Tricks

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik sent flirty messages to Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed? She says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Jadavpur West Bengal constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

What Role Does Consumer Behavior Play In VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging?

7 slowest knocks in history of IPL

Indian players to win IPL and T20 World Cup

8 benefits of vitamin-E oil

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew introduces buy-one-get-one ticket free offer; here's how you can avail

'Hope The Goat Life gets an Oscar': ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan heaps praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Sunny Deol's biggest flop was expected to break Gadar records, led to protests, theatre owners pulled down film after..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sunny Deol's biggest flop was expected to break Gadar records, led to protests, theatre owners pulled down film after..

Made on a reported budget of 15 crores, Sunny Deol's Jo Bole So Nihaal, grossed only Rs 14 crores worldwide.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 04:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Sunny Deol in Jo Bole So Nihaal (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunny Deol reclaimed the tag of 'Action star' after Gadar 2. Last year, Sunny got his first blockbuster after 22 years. He reprised his iconic Tara Singh in Anil Sharma's film, and just like the prequel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2, also became an all-time blockbuster. However, we are discussing a film where Sunny donned a turban for another actioner after Gadar. The film had an incredible buzz pre-release. Fans thought that Sunny would create history after Gadar. However, when this film was released, it bombed at the box office and landed in major controversies. After the debacle of this film, Sunny's stardom was affected, and his struggle for a hit film started. 

Sunny Deol's biggest flop that led to unrest situations in India is...

Jo Bole So Nihaal. Released in 2005, the action-comedy film was directed by Rahul Rawail. Sunny made his box office debut with Rahul's Arjun, and their collaboration clicked well among the masses until this film was released. In Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sunny plays Constable Nihaal Singh from the Punjab police, who travels to America, to bring a notorious gangster, Romeo back. The film also starred Shillpi Sharma, Nupur Mehta, Surekha Sikri, and singer Kamaal Khan (in his Bollywood debut). The movie was released in cinemas on May 13, 2005. Despite the strong buzz, the movie became a box-office disaster and led to unrest situations in India. Made on a reported budget of 15 crores, Sunny Deol's Jo Bole So Nihaal, grossed only Rs 14 crores worldwide.

When Sunny Deol's film hurt the Sikh community 

The film's title is actually Sikh's Jaikara, a war cry of Sikhs. Soon after the release, the community groups protested against the film, saying that Sunny's film had hurt religious sentiments. As per a BBC report of May 14, 2005, protesters shouted slogans and stoned cinema halls in several towns across Punja state. In Jalandhar, protesters clashed with police outside a cinema hall showing the film. Many Sikh religious and political groups, including the Central Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (CGPC), opposed the film, saying it "inappropriately employs religious symbols including the Sikh battle cry: 'bole so nihaal', which has been wrongly used for the name of the film". As the Telegraph reported, the supreme authority of the Sikhs, The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), demanded a ban on the movie and distributors in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and a few other states withdrew the film from theatres.

As BBC News reported, on May 22, 2005, two bomb blasts happened in two theatres in New Delhi showing Sunny Deol's film, killing one person and injuring 49. According to the Telegraph, a day after the blasts, the movie was taken off the screen in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. After Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sunny Deol's next hit came in 2007 with Apne, followed by Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. However, since 2011, Sunny didn't get a clean hit, until Gadar 2. On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Lahore 1947.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by 28 runs

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

Watch: Suriya, Jyotika give 'real couple goals' with their intense workout, video goes viral

Meet man, son of a famous actor, who cracked UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS officer, is posted as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement