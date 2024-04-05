Sunny Deol's biggest flop was expected to break Gadar records, led to protests, theatre owners pulled down film after..

Made on a reported budget of 15 crores, Sunny Deol's Jo Bole So Nihaal, grossed only Rs 14 crores worldwide.

Sunny Deol reclaimed the tag of 'Action star' after Gadar 2. Last year, Sunny got his first blockbuster after 22 years. He reprised his iconic Tara Singh in Anil Sharma's film, and just like the prequel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Gadar 2, also became an all-time blockbuster. However, we are discussing a film where Sunny donned a turban for another actioner after Gadar. The film had an incredible buzz pre-release. Fans thought that Sunny would create history after Gadar. However, when this film was released, it bombed at the box office and landed in major controversies. After the debacle of this film, Sunny's stardom was affected, and his struggle for a hit film started.

Sunny Deol's biggest flop that led to unrest situations in India is...

Jo Bole So Nihaal. Released in 2005, the action-comedy film was directed by Rahul Rawail. Sunny made his box office debut with Rahul's Arjun, and their collaboration clicked well among the masses until this film was released. In Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sunny plays Constable Nihaal Singh from the Punjab police, who travels to America, to bring a notorious gangster, Romeo back. The film also starred Shillpi Sharma, Nupur Mehta, Surekha Sikri, and singer Kamaal Khan (in his Bollywood debut). The movie was released in cinemas on May 13, 2005. Despite the strong buzz, the movie became a box-office disaster and led to unrest situations in India. Made on a reported budget of 15 crores, Sunny Deol's Jo Bole So Nihaal, grossed only Rs 14 crores worldwide.

When Sunny Deol's film hurt the Sikh community

The film's title is actually Sikh's Jaikara, a war cry of Sikhs. Soon after the release, the community groups protested against the film, saying that Sunny's film had hurt religious sentiments. As per a BBC report of May 14, 2005, protesters shouted slogans and stoned cinema halls in several towns across Punja state. In Jalandhar, protesters clashed with police outside a cinema hall showing the film. Many Sikh religious and political groups, including the Central Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (CGPC), opposed the film, saying it "inappropriately employs religious symbols including the Sikh battle cry: 'bole so nihaal', which has been wrongly used for the name of the film". As the Telegraph reported, the supreme authority of the Sikhs, The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), demanded a ban on the movie and distributors in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and a few other states withdrew the film from theatres.

As BBC News reported, on May 22, 2005, two bomb blasts happened in two theatres in New Delhi showing Sunny Deol's film, killing one person and injuring 49. According to the Telegraph, a day after the blasts, the movie was taken off the screen in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. After Jo Bole So Nihaal, Sunny Deol's next hit came in 2007 with Apne, followed by Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. However, since 2011, Sunny didn't get a clean hit, until Gadar 2. On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Lahore 1947.