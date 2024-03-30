Meet star kid, Hrithik Roshan’s lookalike, who gave zero hits in 22 years, quit acting, one show changed his life

This actor, who made his debut alongside a superstar in Rs 40-crore film, failed to give a single hit in 22 years.

It's true that star kids get an easy way into the industry, however, it's the audience who decides their success or failure. One such star kid, who made his debut alongside a superstar, failed to impress the audience and had no hits in 22 years.

The actor we are talking about is the son of a producer, who was called Hrithik Roshan's lookalike in his debut film. His life changed after one show and got all the appreciation that he hadn't received in 22 years. He is none other than Harman Baweja.

Harman Baweja is the son of Bollywood producer Harry Baweja. The actor made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra in Love Story 2050, however, the film failed to perform well at the box office. According to Box Office India, Love Story 2050, made Rs 40 crore, collected only Rs 15.23 crore in India and Rs 18.47 crore worldwide. The sci-fi love story was a disaster at the box office. However, he gained recognition for his looks. People called him "Hrithik Roshan's lookalike".

After this, Harman Baweja starred in the movie Victory which also starred Amrita Rao and Anupam Kher. The movie also failed to impress the audience and apart from being a box office failure, the film was also tagged as the 'worst sports film'. Harman Baweja's next release What's Your Raashee? was also a disaster and the actor quit acting. However, he made a comeback with Dishkiyaoon but failed again. In 2020, he starred in the film It's My Life also a box office failure, and web series like Bhaukaal and Super V but couldn't get recognition.

However, his life changed when Hansal Mehta approached the actor for the role of JCP Harshvardhan Shroff in his Netflix series Scoop which also starred Karisma Tanna. The film was based on the life of journalist Jigna Vohra who was accused of the murder of another senior journalist. The series got much appreciation from the audience and Harman Baweja's performance finally earned him the love and recognition that he long waited for.

