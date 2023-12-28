Meet star kid, brother of Bollywood superstar who gave 20 flops, no solo hit, still worth Rs 333 crore; he is now...

Meet the brother of a Bollywood superstar who has given 20 flops and no solo hits in his career.

A number of star kids like Uday Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Tusshar Kapoor failed to make a mark in the entertainment industry. Despite belonging to the film family, they failed to impress the audience with their performances. Another star kid whose brother is Bollywood's superstar failed to give a single solo hit and has given 20 flops.

The star kid we are talking about belongs to an influential family from Bollywood. His father is a popular writer who changed the fortunes of many artists including Amitabh Bachchan. Though he has now decided to stay away from films, he reportedly still has a whopping net worth of Rs 333 crore. He is none other than Sohail Khan.

Sohail Khan stepped into the world of entertainment as a film producer and director making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar, starring his brother Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He then directed both of his brothers Salman and Arbaaz in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and the less successful Hello Brother. He made his acting debut in the film Maine Tujhko Dil Diya in 2002 which proved to be a flop at the box office. Consequently, his next 5 films also failed at the box office. His first success was with his brother and superstar Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

After this, his other three films proved to be a box office failure and then he starred with his brother Arbaaz Khan in Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa, however, he was in a supporting role in the film and didn't get much advantage from it. In 2008, he appeared in Hello and Heroes. In 2009, he co-starred with brother Arbaaz in Kisaan and featured in Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Do Knot Disturb. In 2010, he was featured in Veer with his brother Salman, however, none of these performed well at the box office. Some of his other flop films include Aryan, Salaam-E-Ishq, God Tussi Great Ho, Fight Club, Lakeer, Krishna Cottage, and more.

He returned to direction in 2016 with the film Jai Ho, starring Salman Khan in the lead, which got mixed reviews. He also directed Freaky Ali, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and brother Arbaaz in a supporting role. In 2017, he returned to acting brother's career once again when he featured in the 2017 film Tubelight, however, the film failed miserably at the box office. He now continues to make films under his production house Sohail Khan Productions and reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 333 crore.

Meanwhile, he is currently hosting one of the segments in Salman Khan's reality game show, Bigg Boss 17. He and Arbaaz Khan are seen roasting the contestants on Sundays while Salman Khan guides them on Fridays and Saturdays.