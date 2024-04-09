Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 15 flops, 4 hits in 11 years, quit acting for marriage, is now...

Twitter
Apr 09, 2024

Getting fame and success in the competitive entertainment industry becomes a task if you are an outsider. However, some actresses who gained popularity still quit showbiz for some or other reasons and are still living a luxurious life. One such actress who gained popularity with her hit films quit acting for marriage. 

The actress we are talking about starred in several hits alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Shahid Kapoor, however, she quit the industry for marriage. The actress spent only Rs 1.5 lakh on her wedding. She is none other than Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao made her Bollywood debut alongside debutant Aarya Babbar in the film Ab Ke Baras. Though the film turned out to be a box office flop, Rao's performance was much appreciated by the audience as well as the critics and won her awards. Her next film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh alongside Ajay Devgn was also a flop. 

The actress gained her first success with the movie Masti which also starred Vivek Oberoi and Ajay Devgn. Her next hit was with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Naa, which also starred Sushmita Sen. The actress became a popular name in the industry, however, her next four releases, Deewaar - Let's Bring Our Heroes Home, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Shikhar and Pyaare Mohan were box office failures. 

But this didn't stop Amrita and she went on to give a blockbuster in 2006, Vivah alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film was much loved by the audience and became a cult classic. However, the actress then gave 6 back to backflops and one average grosser. Her last hit was Jolly LLB alongside Arshad Warsi. 

After her flop film with Sunny Deol, Singh Saab The Great, Amrita Rao quit the film industry and decided to marry her boyfriend, Anmol Sood, a Radio Jockey in 2016 in Mumbai. The actress did make a comeback to screens with Thackery alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, however, after that, she has not been seen in showbiz. 

The actress now runs a YouTube channel with her husband Anmol Sood titled Couple of Things wherein they interview guests and talk about their love story. The actress lives a luxurious life away from the glamour world and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 20 crore. 

