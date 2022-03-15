Amrita Rao makes pics from her wedding with RJ Anmol public for the first time

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have finally revealed the details of their secret Vivah that happened in the year 2014. The couple has shared their wedding details in the new episode of ‘Couple Of Things’.

The couple spilled the beans of their hush-hush wedding which was attended by their close ones after 8 years of marriage, for the first time. Amrita and Anmol have walked down memory lane with their families and shared precious moments of their wedding.

Earlier, the couple had shared that they got married in 2014, however, they kept it a secret so that I won’t affect Amrita’s career. In one of the videos, the actress said, “I told him that if we get married now, this news will affect my career.” After this, Anmol said that they will have a ‘secret vivah.’

“Suddenly, Amrita Rao, who was apprehensive initially, was all excited for the secret vivah,” said RJ Anmol. Last year on May 15, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the actress took to Instagram and wrote, “On our Wedding Anniversary today ..we commit ourselves to donating Oxygen Cylinders to the people in need #throwbackpic And We urge All of you to convert your good wishes into some service to the Society & to the Nation Since the last month we have already been working with our @oxygenarmy1 (in Mumbai) with tremendous support from many of you generous donors ...and we pledge to continue so,” Amrita wrote in her post while Aldo attaching a donation link.”

The couple had welcomed their baby boy on November 1, 2020. While talking about dividing baby duties among themselves, Amrita exclusively told DNA, "As I dived into motherhood, I realised that a father's contribution is equally important. Men should realize this, that it's not just handing over the baby, to the mom, it's not only a mom's responsibility or a wife's responsibility, it's an equal thing. The more support a woman gets from the man in the house, to support the child, to take care of the child in everything, right from taking the kids to the doctor, vaccination to everything. It's needed, it's required. I won't say it good or bad, it's a must to father must contribute equally, if they want to be fathers. If they want to step into Parenthood."