Meet richest South Indian actor and it’s not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay

Meet richest South Indian actor and it’s not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the most popular South Indian actors and he is known for his superb acting skills. Nagarjuna has won several awards in his illustrious career so far. Nagarjuna hails from a filmy family and is the son of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and his wife Annapurna.

Nagarjuna made his acting debut in 1986 romantic action film Vikram with Shobana. Nagarjuna, however, became very popular in 1989 after the release of his crime action film Siva, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Later, Nagarjna worked in various super hit films like Ninne Pelladata, Annamayya, Santosham, Manmadhudu, Mass, Super, Bangarraju, Oopiri, and many others.

According to Zoom TV, Nagarjuna is the richest actor in South cinema with a net worth of around Rs 3010 crore. Nagarjuna is one of the highest-paid actors in South cinema as he charges around Rs 9 to 20 crore per film.

Besides films, Nagarjuna also earns Rs 2 crore for endorsing jewellery brand Kalyan Jewelers in both Telugu states.

According to FilmyFocus, Nagarjuna is also a partner in Annapurna Studios, which was established by his father. The studio is located on 22 acres of land in the heart of Hyderabad.

Nagarjuna owns the N Convention Center in Hi-Tech City and is also a co-founder and president of Hyderabad-based Annapurna International School of Film and Media.

The South superstar is also the proud owner of a few hotels, restaurants and farmland in and around the Hyderabad.

The net worth of some other top South cinema actors are mentioned below:

Rajinikanth: Rs 430 crore

Mammootty - Rs 340 crore

Mohanlal - Rs 376 crore

Kamal Haasan - Rs 388 crore

Chiranjeevi - Rs 1650 crore

Jr NTR: Rs 2700 crore

Ram Charan: Rs 2800 crore

Vijay: Rs 410 crore

Allu Arjun: Rs 350 crore

Prabhas: Rs 200 crore

Mahesh Babu: Rs 350 crore

(All figures taken from a report published by Indiatimes.com)